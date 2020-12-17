Federal Reserve Announces Members Of Its Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council For 2021

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday, December 17 announced the members of its Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council (CDIAC) and the president of the council for 2021.
CDIAC advises the Board on the economy, lending conditions, and other issues of interest to community depository institutions. Members are selected from representatives of commercial banks, thrift institutions, and credit unions serving on local advisory councils at the 12 Federal Reserve Banks. One member of each of the Reserve Bank councils serves on CDIAC, which meets twice a year with the Federal Reserve Board in Washington, DC. Further information on CDIAC, including records from past meetings, can be found here: http://www.federalreserve.gov/aboutthefed/cdiac.htm.
Dorothy A. Savarese, chair and chief executive officer of Cape Cod 5, Orleans, Mass., will serve as CDIAC president in 2021.
The other members of CDIAC in 2021 are:
Erik Beguin
Chief Executive Officer and Founder
Austin Capital Bank
Austin, Texas
Dabney T.P. Gilliam, Jr.
President and Chief Executive Officer
The Bank of Charlotte County
Phenix, Va.
Brad Koehn
Regional President
Midwest Bank
Lincoln, Neb.
Shari Laven
Chief Executive Officer
Viking Bank
Alexandria, Minn.
Kent A. Liechty
President and Chief Executive Officer
First Bank of Berne
Berne, Ind.
Faheem A. Masood
President and Chief Executive Officer
ESL Federal Credit Union
Rochester, N.Y.
David R. Melville III
Chief Executive Officer and President
b1BANK
Baton Rouge, La.
Margaret Oldner
Chief Executive Officer
Stone Bank
Little Rock, Ark.
T. Michael Price
President and Chief Executive Officer
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation
Indiana, Pa.
Janet Silveria
President and Chief Executive Officer
Community Bank of Santa Maria
Santa Maria, Calif.
Jeane M. Vidoni
President and Chief Executive Officer
Penn Community Bank
Perkasie, Pa.