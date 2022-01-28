Federal Reserve Announces Members Of Its Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council For 2022

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced the members of its Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council, or CDIAC, and the president and vice president of the council for 2022.
CDIAC advises the Board on the economy, lending conditions, and other issues of interest to community depository institutions. Members are selected from representatives of commercial banks, thrift institutions, and credit unions serving on local advisory councils at the 12 Federal Reserve Banks. One member of each of the Reserve Bank councils serves on CDIAC, which meets twice a year with the Federal Reserve Board in Washington, D.C. Further information on the CDIAC can be found here.
David R. Melville III, chief executive officer and president of b1BANK, Baton Rouge, La., will serve as CDIAC president in 2022. Jeane M. Vidoni, president and chief executive officer of Penn Community Bank, Perkasie, Pa., will serve as vice president.
The other members of CDIAC in 2022 are:
Melodie Carlson
Chief Operating Officer
Sunrise Banks
St. Paul, Minn.
Kim DeVore
President and Chief Executive Officer
Jonah Bank of Wyoming
Casper, Wyo.
Dabney T.P. Gilliam, Jr.
President and Chief Executive Officer
The Bank of Charlotte County
Phenix, Va.
Tracy Harris
President and Chief Executive Officer
National Bank and Trust
La Grange, Texas
Kent A. Liechty
President and Chief Executive Officer
First Bank of Berne
Berne, Ind.
Faheem A. Masood
President and Chief Executive Officer
ESL Federal Credit Union
Rochester, N.Y.
Margaret Oldner
Chief Executive Officer
Stone Bank
Little Rock, Ark.
Janet Silveria
President and Chief Executive Officer
Community Bank of Santa Maria
Santa Maria, Calif.
Chuck Sulerzyski
President and Chief Executive Officer
Peoples Bank
Marietta, Ohio
Kathryn G. Underwood
President and Chief Executive Officer
Ledyard National Bank
Hanover, N.H.