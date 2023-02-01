Federal Open Market Committee Reaffirms Its "Statement On Longer-Run Goals And Monetary Policy Strategy"

The Federal Open Market Committee, at its annual organization meeting this week, unanimously reaffirmed its "Statement on Longer-Run Goals and Monetary Policy Strategy," often known as the consensus statement, and which articulates its approach to monetary policy.

The reaffirmed statement is identical to the version initially adopted in August 2020. The Committee first adopted a similar statement in 2012.

Statement on Longer-Run Goals and Monetary Policy Strategy (PDF)

Reaffirmed January 31, 2023