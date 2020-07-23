FEAS Report On Financial Literacy Survey 2019

Continuing to share FEAS Previous reports, this week FEAS is opening a Report On Financial Literacy Survey.
A task force led by Bucharest Stock Exchange had a purpose to make an analysis based on a survey with FEAS Members. FinLit is a high priority for the Federation, thus in 2019 Working Committee held a special task force on financial education. The report is made based on survey results. The first stage of the task force was completed at the end of 2019. The second stage, continuation of the plan is included in WoCo’s 2020 plan.
If You have any questions or comments about the report, fill free to contact: secretariat@feas.org