FEAS Factsheet: Exchanges And Depositories

Date 29/10/2020

FEAS Depositories Factsheet - What's Inside?

  • Key characteristics of FEAS member depositories, companies legal status, securities form, and types that are served, number of accounts and participants,
  • OTC market performance
  • Volume of securities transactions and number of corporate actions
  • Total foreign assets under custody and number of securities held with foreign custodians
  • Number and value of settlement instructions and much more
Click here for full details.




FEAS Exchanges Factsheet - What's Inside?

  • Dow Jones FEAS four Indices quarterly performance
  • FEAS Exchanges Indices quarterly performance
  • FEAS Exchanges Market Capitalization
  • FEAS Exchanges Equity market traded value, number of deals, and number of listed equity
  • FEAS Exchanges Fixed income market traded value, number of deals, and number of listed bonds

Click here for full details.