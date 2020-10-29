FEAS Factsheet: Exchanges And Depositories

FEAS Depositories Factsheet - What's Inside?
- Key characteristics of FEAS member depositories, companies legal status, securities form, and types that are served, number of accounts and participants,
- OTC market performance
- Volume of securities transactions and number of corporate actions
- Total foreign assets under custody and number of securities held with foreign custodians
- Number and value of settlement instructions and much more
Click here for full details.
FEAS Exchanges Factsheet - What's Inside?
- Dow Jones FEAS four Indices quarterly performance
- FEAS Exchanges Indices quarterly performance
- FEAS Exchanges Market Capitalization
- FEAS Exchanges Equity market traded value, number of deals, and number of listed equity
- FEAS Exchanges Fixed income market traded value, number of deals, and number of listed bonds
Click here for full details.