FEAS: European Capital Markets Fact Sheet Q2 2021

FESE's Capital Markets Fact Sheet is a quarterly summary of securities trading data from European exchanges.
It provides a visual overview of trading at FESE members, including aggregate statistics as well as quarterly and year-on-year comparisons for each asset class.
IPOs continue to surge
HEADLINES
European capital markets in Q2 2021 continued their overall recovery from the immediate economic consequences of the pandemic, accompanied by a positive economic outlook, the gradual relaxation of measures aimed at containing the spread of Covid-19 and the continued vaccination rollout.
Equity market capitalisation and the number of listed companies increased both quarterly and year-on-year.
IPOs and IPO investment flows experienced large increases, continuing their Q1 2021 trend.
Equity trades and turnover experienced a decline compared to the previous year and quarter.
Options and futures trading decreased on a quarterly basis but have increased compared to last year.
Securitised derivatives turnover fell quarterly and year-on-year.
ETFs and UCITS turnover significantly increased this year compared to 2020, but still saw a quarter-on-quarter decline.
Bonds turnover decreased since last quarter and year.
