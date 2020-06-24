FEAS Announcement On Task Forces

The Federation of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges/FEAS made a decision to open previous FEAS Working Committee task forces and projects for other stock exchanges and for the general public.
Starting from this week, each week FEAS Secretariat will share one of the FEAS Previous reports, aiming to help other exchanges and companies to gain some valuable insights about different topics.
The “FEAS Sustainability Roadmap” task force was led by the Egyptian Exchange – EGX. The report identified the current sustainability initiatives, trends, challenges and opportunities among FEAS member exchanges, having the aim to foster the cooperation through the sharing of experiences and sustainability best practices not only among stock exchanges but also listed companies, investors and policymakers.
If You have any questions or comments about the report, fill free to contact FEAS: secretariat@feas.org