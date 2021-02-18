Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) May Help Push Price Of Bitcoin Higher: Market Commentary From Paolo Ardoino, CTO, Bitfinex

Bitcoin, the world’s largest digital currency, surged past USD50,000 on Tuesday and Wednesday,
“Major investment funds and retail investors alike may be experiencing FOMO (fear of missing out) as bitcoin’s market cap surges towards US$1 trillion. As bitcoin hovers around US$51,000, Ethereum is also touching record highs. Both technologies represent a monumental advance with which even the most senior figures in the digital token space are still grappling. Rather than following blindly or precipitately, one should first familiarise oneself with this amazing tech, whether one is a financial goliath or novice retail investor. And always remember: do not invest with anything you are not prepared to lose entirely.” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex.