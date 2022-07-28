FDIC And Federal Reserve Board Issue Letter Demanding Voyager Digital Cease And Desist From Making False Or Misleading Representations Of Deposit Insurance Status

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Federal Reserve Board today issued a joint letter demanding that the crypto brokerage firm Voyager Digital cease and desist from making false and misleading statements regarding its FDIC deposit insurance status and take immediate action to correct any such prior statements.

According to the agencies, Voyager and certain officers and employees made various statements online, including on its website, mobile app, and social media accounts, stating or suggesting that:

Voyager itself is FDIC-insured; Customers who invested with the Voyager cryptocurrency platform would receive FDIC insurance coverage for all funds provided to, and held by, Voyager, without reference to the insured depository institution account; and The FDIC would insure customers against the failure of Voyager itself.

These representations are false and misleading. Based on the information gathered to date, it appears that these representations likely misled and were relied upon by customers who placed their funds with Voyager and do not have immediate access to their funds.



The Federal Deposit Insurance Act, however, prohibits any person from representing or implying that an uninsured deposit is insured or from knowingly misrepresenting the extent and manner in which a deposit liability, obligation, certificate, or share is insured under that Act. The FDIC is authorized to enforce this prohibition against any person.

Voyager maintains a deposit account for the benefit of its customers at Metropolitan Commercial Bank, which is supervised by the Board. Voyager is not itself insured by the FDIC, though, and so customers who invested through its cryptocurrency platform would not receive insurance coverage in the event of Voyager's failure.

The FDIC deposit insurance program protects customers in the event of the failure of an FDIC-insured bank. To determine if an institution is FDIC-insured, you can ask a representative of the institution, look for the FDIC sign at the institution, or use the FDIC's BankFind tool. For more information about FDIC deposit insurance, please see the following FAQs.