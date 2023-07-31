FCA's Consumer Duty Comes Into Force Today - Comments From Provenir

Chris Kneen, Managing Director of UK & Ireland at Provenir said:

“As the nation grapples with a living crisis and rising inflation, the introduction of Consumer Duty comes at a crucial time.

Data shows that consumer lending, excluding student loans, reached over £28 billion in January 2023, surpassing the previous peak in January 2020 before the Covid pandemic. However, financial firms have become more cautious about lending money, tightening credit standards and moving away from speculative deals, making it harder for consumers, and SMEs, to access the financial support they require.

Consumer Duty is a proactive response by the government to the challenges faced by consumers and ensures that financial institutions adopt a consumer-centric approach to credit. For consumers, the new regulatory framework will bring about a range of positive changes. It will enhance affordability, address revolving line of credit issues, and prompt adjustments to product offerings throughout the customer journey.

For financial institutions, it’s a complete mindset shift – they want to be seen as looking after their customers, not as loan predators. Reputational damage can be caused quickly, and the impact of rumours and a bad reputation could easily tank their business.

To effectively implement this customer-centric approach, which envisions adjustments to the product offering at any given time in the customer journey, financial institutions will need to embrace advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. These technologies will enable them to leverage large pools of data and anticipate when customers may be heading towards financial difficulty and step in with preventive measures.”