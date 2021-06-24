Fasset Partners With Bedford Row Capital PLC To Increase Access To Shariah Compliant Digital Assets - The Partnership Will Facilitate The Digitisation And Distribution Of Shariah Compliant Investment Products. This Announcement Comes On The Back Of Fasset’s Full Authorisation From The Labuan Financial Services Authority To Further Bolster Its Presence In Southeast Asia

Fasset, a digital asset gateway and a provider of tokenisation services for real world assets, has announced its partnership with London-based Bedford Row Capital PLC, an award-winning provider of structured securities solutions which includes the issuance of Shariah compliant certificates, green bonds, high-yield bonds and senior secured conventional debt.
As part of the partnership, Fasset will leverage its proprietary technology to digitise the Sukuk, issued by Al Waseelah PLC and structured by Bedford Row Capital. Deshbandhu Group, a leading commodities conglomerate from Bangladesh, launched a Sukuk bond this year to raise USD $250 million from global investors to scale their business and drive technological innovation. Backed by an Islamic finance certificate, the tokenised product will be available to retail and institutional users to purchase on Fasset’s digital asset gateway. These tokens will be launched from Southeast Asia and then expanded to a global customer base.
This partnership follows Fasset’s recent announcement of being awarded three separate full authorisations from the Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA), in the Federal Territory of Labuan, Malaysia. With a base in Malaysia and licensed to bring its services to more than 180 different jurisdictions, Fasset will focus on key markets within Southeast Asia such as Indonesia.
Mohammad Raafi Hossain, Fasset Chief Executive Officer and former Advisor to the UAE Prime Minister’s Office, said: “As the largest Islamic country in the world, Indonesia’s significant market size and strong regulatory environment supporting the growth of digital assets, makes the country a key market for Fasset’s expansion in Southeast Asia. As one of the fastest growing economies in the region, the country is home to a growing number of investors seeking new opportunities to diversify their portfolios—giving Fasset an opportunity to bring new financial options to investors, especially those seeking more Shariah compliant investment choices.”
Working with Bedford Row Capital PLC, Fasset will expand its solutions to include Shariah compliant asset classes, laying the groundwork for increasing the level of choice and accessibility of digital assets for investors looking to diversify their investment portfolio while ensuring its compliance with Shariah law.
With teams in London, Tallinn, Zurich, Singapore and Dubai—Bedford Row Capital is a provider of global structured securities solutions including Shariah compliant products. Founded in 2016, the firm has amassed experience across a variety of sectors including shipping, aviation, mining, property, financial services and alternative finance, ESG, and renewable energy. The firm prides itself on providing clients with access to the global capital markets as well as to the firm’s long-established partnership network.
Speaking about the partnership, Dr Scott Levy, Chief Executive Officer at Bedford Row Capital, said: “We pride ourselves on providing transparent and secure financial solutions to companies at the forefront of Islamic finance. As the financial sector experiences unprecedented levels of disruption, with digital assets entering the mainstream, leveraging these new technologies to increase the accessibility and utility of our products has become a priority. We are proud to partner with likeminded companies, such as Fasset, to accelerate the use of tokenisation in emerging markets, as well as providing Shariah compliant digital assets to investors seeking to diversify their investment portfolios.”
A leader in asset tokenisation, Fasset has built the world’s first comprehensive ecosystem dedicated to merging digital asset innovations with the real economy. Overseeing the entire process of asset tokenisation, Fasset fractionalises large assets into smaller “pieces'' or tokens using blockchain technology. These tokens can be traded on the FEX, providing retail and institutional investors with near-instant access and greater liquidity of real asset-backed tokens and top cryptocurrencies.
The news of the partnership with Bedford Row Capital comes as Fasset continues its rapid growth both within the Gulf region and Southeast Asia—following the recent announcement that the company successfully tokenised a Tesla charger in Bahrain, the first of its kind in the region.
Fasset Chief Executive Officer, Hossain, added: “We believe that expanding access to digital assets within the Southeast Asian region is just the first step in rolling out more innovative, more accessible, and more performant investment options within the region. We are thrilled to collaborate with Bedford Row Capital to boost our reach across the region and strengthen the digital asset sector in Southeast Asia.”