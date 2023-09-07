FactSet And CCData Announce Strategic Collaboration For Enhanced Digital Asset Data Integration

FactSet, a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider, and CCData, the global leader in digital asset data and index solutions, have announced a strategic collaboration to advance their digital financial offerings, addressing the growing demand for high-quality digital asset data in the financial sector.

CCData's institutional-grade digital asset data suite – which includes trade, derivative and order book data, spanning 100’s of exchanges and over 300,000 currency pairs – is now accessible via FactSet's market-leading data and analytics platform. This integration leverages CCData’s proprietary aggregate pricing methodology, ensuring precise and reliable digital asset prices for traders.

Alissa Ostrove, Chief of Staff at CCData stated, "It's crucial that market participants have access to accurate and reliable data as they navigate the emerging digital asset markets. Our integration with FactSet's leading analytics platform will allow a broader user base to seamlessly access CCData's institutional-grade digital asset data and insights.”

Michael Bauch, Content Manager, Global Market Data at FactSet, stated, “We are delighted to have CCData on board to offer our clients a broader, detailed range of digital asset data in a promising financial sector of crypto assets.”