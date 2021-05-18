F10 Launches First WealthTech And RegTech Acceleration Program In Spain By The Hand Of BME And Renta 4 Banco

F10 together with its corporate partners will launch the first Acceleration Program in Spain focused on accelerating innovative solutions in the areas of WealthTech and RegTech. The 3-month program runs from September until November 2021 in Madrid, Spain.
There’s been growing interest in WealthTech and RegTech solutions over these past years. In 2020, the funding of Regtech companies reached up to $10.6 billion, well above compared to the previous high of $6.5 billion (2018). At the same time, WealthTech funding set a new annual record of $3.7 billion across 157 deals. Both F10 and its corporate partners see huge potential for innovation and launch a dedicated Acceleration program for startups in WealthTech and RegTech to identify and accelerate the most promising startups in this space.
On the WealthTech side, we see opportunities particularly in digital brokerage, portfolio management, crypto finance, digital assets, and sustainability. On the RegTech side, we see a need for innovative solutions in KYC, AML, Regulation-as-a-Service, and digital identity.
The goal of the program is to accelerate post-revenue startups and to enable them to build successful collaborations with our strategic partners, BME and Renta 4 Banco in Spain, and with the support of our innovation partners, R3 and Julius Baer. Some of the perks include hand-picked investor matchmaking, access to the F10 sandbox, support by dedicated startup coaches & mentors, brand exposure via the F10 channels, access to our global network and office space.
Renta 4 and BME are very proud of being part of the corporate partners that will be involved in the program, which will accelerate collaboration and partnerships between them and the selected startups. At Renta 4 Banco we have been working for some time to strengthen our collaboration with the fintech ecosystem and open banking, in addition to other disruptive aspects such as digital assets. All of these are currently at the core of our innovation development, with a special focus on specific verticals such as wealthtech and regtech. Both, the support of technology in wealth management and in regulation are fundamental elements of our industry, and it is imperative to use them as leverage in building new services for investors.
Being part of the global F10 ecosystem and working closely with innovative startups in the fintech space is tremendously enriching for Renta 4 and we are very excited about the projects we have underway and those that will be launched during the year, says Miguel Jaureguizar, Head of Digital Business at Renta 4 Banco.
Likewise, Berta Ares, CEO of BME Inntech says that "At BME we are committed to the continuous evolution of our Regtech and Wealthtech services and we are at a perfect time to do so, as the market is demanding solutions, not only to achieve efficiencies but also disruption and new business models. F10 is a great opportunity to identify potential collaboration opportunities”.
