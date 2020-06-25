Ezra Launches To Help Power Global Aid Through Social And Financial Inclusion

An initiative created by chairman and founding member Allan Green, Ezra has a powerful vision: to partner with mobile operators, NGOs, foundations and organizations to enable a positive impact on the lives of vulnerable communities through digital and financial inclusion.
Allan Green, who is the chairman and shareholder of the TransferTo Group controlling DT One and Thunes, has been involved in technologies around communication and payments for more than 30 years. From its early days with the TransferTo Group, and simultaneously with charitable organizations, it became obvious that technology, now more than ever, should be leveraged to reach the ultimate beneficiaries more efficiently and with limited intermediaries.
As the mobile phone has become a ubiquitous and indispensable part of the daily lives of billions, regardless of geography or social positioning, it is the ultimate tool to enable inclusion. Thanks to the vast network of partners who share this understanding, as well the overwhelming needs created by COVID-19, Ezra is launching at a time when its relevance is paramount.
“We are thrilled to bring Ezra to life and will be sharing initiatives with partners across the globe as they go live. During times of crisis remaining connected with loved ones is vitally important. We are committed to creating and joining initiatives enabling and accelerating ongoing social and financial inclusion,” says Green, founder of Ezra.
Ezra’s network of partners, including DT One and Thunes, connects billions of people. Through proprietary technology and agreements with mobile networks and financial institutions that are present in over 160 countries and transact in more than 100 currencies, Ezra has a reliable and expansive reach helping to ensure no one is left unconnected.
This allows Ezra to work with partners to enable and accelerate positive human impact in many ways, including the ability the communicate critical information directly to users’ mobile phones via mass SMS; the delivery of airtime and data to enable connectivity for those in need and non-profits’ staff and the transfer of funds safely and securely to recipients.
Ezra intends to become an instrumental partner for governmental initiatives, NGOs and charitable organizations willing to participate in bringing better conditions to individuals in need.