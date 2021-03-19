Eze Castle Integration Joins AIMA As A Sponsoring Partner

Eze Castle Integration, a global leader in end-to-end technology solutions, today announced it has become a Sponsoring Partner of the Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA). AIMA represents more than 2,000 corporate members in 60+ countries, collectively managing in excess of $2 trillion in hedge fund and private credit assets. The organisation provides leadership in industry initiatives including advocacy, policy and regulatory engagement, educational programs and sound practice guides.
The partnership enables AIMA’s member firms to take advantage of Eze Castle Integration’s award-winning managed services. This includes complete cloud solutions, IT, cybersecurity and digital services, designed specifically for the financial industry and relied upon by 650 organisations around the globe. The partnership enables both organisations to benefit from each other’s events, briefings, offers and other resources.
Announcing the partnership, Jack Inglis, CEO at AIMA, said: “Across the alternative asset management industry, businesses are investing to improve their digital infrastructure and information and communication technology capabilities. We are pleased to have Eze Castle Integration join as a Sponsoring Partner and bring to our members the technical guidance and support they need to operate effectively in this increasingly digital landscape.”
“AIMA is an invaluable resource to the alternative investment community, and we’re excited to support their industry thought leadership and guidance,” noted David Andrade, CEO of Eze Castle Integration. "As leaders in managed services, digital services and managed security services for this space, we look forward to being a resource for members seeking technology solutions and approaches that’ll help keep them ahead of competitors and deliver operational and financial benefits.”