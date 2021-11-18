Eyemaxx Real Estate AG: BaFin Threatens To Impose Coercive Fines

BaFin issued a notice on 4 November 2021 ordering Eyemaxx Real Estate AG to comply with the financial reporting requirements under sections 114 et seq. of the Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz – WpHG) and threatening to impose coercive fines totalling EUR 110,000.
Eyemaxx Real Estate AG contravened the requirements under section 114 (1) sentences 2 and 3 of the WpHG with respect to the annual financial information for the financial year 2019/20.
The notice is immediately enforceable but not yet final and binding.