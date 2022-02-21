Eyemaxx Real Estate AG: BaFin Imposes Administrative Fine

On 8 February 2022, BaFin imposed an administrative fine amounting to 130,000 euros on Eyemaxx Real Estate AG.
The sanction related to a breach of section 114 (1) sentence 2 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz – WpHG). Eyemaxx Real Estate AG failed to publish an announcement, stating the date and the website on which the accounting documents listed in section 114 (2) of the WpHG for the financial year 2019/2020 were made publicly available in addition to their availability in the Company Register (Unternehmensregister) within the prescribed period.
The company may lodge an appeal against the administrative fine order.