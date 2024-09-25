MIAX Options and MIAX Emerald Options have increased the maximum valid bid/ask differentials for Market Makers for certain symbols traded on the Exchanges. The current Market Maker extended quote width requirements will remain in effect for an expanded period through Tuesday, December 31, 2024, unless withdrawn by the Exchange before that time.
For additional information on the expanded bid/ask differentials, please refer to the following Regulatory Circulars:
Expanded Opening And Intra-Day Quote Width Requirements And Order Monitor Settings For Certain Symbols Trading On MIAX Options And MIAX Emerald Options Through Tuesday, December 31, 2024
