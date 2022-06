MIAX Options and MIAX Emerald have expanded the maximum valid bid/ask differential for Market Makers for certain symbols traded on the Exchanges. The expanded bid/ask differentials will be in effect through Friday, September 30, 2022.

For a complete list of symbols with an expanded bid/ask differential, please refer to the following Regulatory Circulars.

Direct questions to the Regulatory Department at Regulatory@MIAXOptions.com