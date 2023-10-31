Exegy Positioned To Accelerate Growth With New Chief Revenue Officer

Exegy, the global leader in intelligent market data, advanced trading, and execution systems, today announces the appointment of industry veteran Brian Pomraning as Chief Revenue Officer. The appointment underscores Exegy’s continued commitment to build an experienced leadership team, focused on delivering best-in-class trading technology to the global capital markets. With the successful integrations of Vela Trading and Enyx, coupled with continuous product innovations and client engagement, Exegy is uniquely positioned to provide cost-effective technologies in a market highly focused on speed and resiliency.

David Taylor, CEO of Exegy, said: “At Exegy, we prioritize and value our client relationships above all else. In selecting the right go-to-market leader, it was critical to find someone not only able to drive revenue growth, but someone who has deep knowledge of our customers, the problems they face and how to best assist them as experts in trading technology. With Brian’s experience and expertise, he will be a great addition to the leadership team.”

“I’m excited and energized to be joining the team at Exegy,” said Pomraning. “Our advanced product suite, specialized expertise in quantitative trading and highly skilled talent pair well with the needs of a rapidly growing client base seeking scalable solutions to sophisticated problems. Exegy is well positioned to provide high-performance trading products to enable clients to harness the power of FPGA with advanced technologies to cost-effectively compete at scale.” He added: “I’m looking forward to bringing a relentless focus towards serving our clients.”

Brian Pomraning brings 25 years of leadership experience in the financial services industry spanning product management, technology, sales, and marketing. He has a proven track record of transforming and growing global businesses and cross-functional teams within bulge bracket banks (JP Morgan, Barclays, Lehman Brothers), public companies (ITG) and private firms (Pico, Elwood Technologies). He possesses a deep knowledge of the challenges Exegy clients face and a determination to help them achieve their objectives through strategic partnerships.