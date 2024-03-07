Executives Women Of Technology And BioMed Sector Listed On Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Open Trading Today, In Honor Of International Women’s Day 2023, Marked By More Than 110 Stock Exchanges Worldwide

Executive's women of Technology and Biomed Sector TASE-listed companies participated in the Opening Bell ceremony this morning to mark the International Women's Day 2024. This special ceremony is part of a worldwide initiative of ringing the opening trading bell to mark this day, which is celebrated at more than 110 stock exchanges worldwide.

The opening bell was pressed by: Lilach Asher-Toplisky, Chairperson of Kamada; Ofir Ben Nun Steinberg, Chairperson of Nostromo Energy; Dr. Avital Beck, CEO of Wilk Technologies; Dganit Vered, CEO of Smart Agro; Dr. Irit Yaniv, CEO of Alemda Ventures; Dr. Nilly Yakir, Chairperson of IMCO Industries; Dina Sarapi, CEO of Technoplus; and Hani Shitrit Bach, EVP and Head of Listings at TASE.

Dr. Nilly Yakir, Chairperson of IMCO Industries, who spoke on behalf of TASE-listed Technology sector, said: “I encourage all women out there who choose to develop a career, to enter the playing field and aim high. The bigger the playing field, the more influence and presence you achieve in the world. Women will experience success and hardships; it is all part of the learning process, the development and the journey. Israel needs our skills and perspectives. I strongly believe that more women in key positions will lead to a better and more successful Israel.”

Lilach Asher-Toplisky, Chairperson of Kamada, represent the TASE-listed BioMed sector, said: “We must continue to address the underrepresentation of women in the business sector, with our hope that in the future, as a society, we will no longer need to dedicate a special day to gender equality.”

Hani Shitrit Bach, EVP and Head of Listing at TASE, said: “I am very proud to work at TASE, a company where more than 50% of employees and 50% of management are women. Unfortunately, the percentage of women serving as chairpersons, CEOs, and vice presidents among TASE-listed companies is still very lowWe invited today leading women from the Technology and Biomed sectors, that are the growth engines of the Israeli economy, which relatively have high representation of women - of 16 companies, 9 have women CEOs and 9 have women chairpersons. We are encouraged by these numbers and look forward to seeing more women hold key positions in public companies.”

In the picture from right to left – Hani Shitrit Bach, EVP and Head of Listings at TASE Dganit Vered, CEO of Smart Agro; Dina Sarapi, CEO of Technoplus; Dr. Irit Yaniv, CEO of Alemda Ventures; ; Ofir Ben Nun Steinberg, Chairperson of Nostromo Energy; Dr. Avital Beck, CEO of Wilk Technologies; Lilach Asher-Toplisky, Chairperson of Kamada; Dr. Nilly Yakir, Chairperson of IMCO Industries and Ittai Ben Zeev, TASE CEO.

