Executive Order By The President Of The United States Of America - Treatment In FTSE GEIS & FTSE China A Inclusion Indexes

Further to the “Executive Order by the President of the United States of America – Next Steps” notification published on 30 November 2020, and following feedback received from index subscribers and other stakeholders, this notice confirms the treatment of affected securities in the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (GEIS), indexes that are derived from FTSE GEIS, and the FTSE China A Inclusion Index.
Standard Indexes
For standard indexes in the FTSE GEIS family, including indexes directly derived from FTSE GEIS, and also for the FTSE China A Inclusion Index, FTSE Russell will act in accordance with the FTSE Russell Index Policy Guide, "In the Event Clients are Unable to Trade a Market", section 2.3, “Sanctions are imposed which restrict investment into foreign jurisdictions”.
The index constituents listed in the table below will be deleted from the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (GEIS), the FTSE China A Inclusion Indexes and associated indexes in conjunction with the FTSE GEIS December 2020 quarterly review, effective from the open on Monday 21 December 2020.
