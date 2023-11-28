Exchanges Ring The Bell Globally To Mobilise For Climate

The World Federation of Exchanges (“WFE”), the global industry group for exchanges and CCPs, is mobilising the exchange industry for its inaugural Ring the Bell for Climate initiative. Over the next few weeks exchanges will come together to take steps to address climate change and sustainability issues.





As the world grapples with the climate crisis, exchanges sit at the core of financial market, playing a vital role in creating the vehicles for capital to be deployed into sustainable development. Without the appropriate financing in place, the green transition cannot take place. Exchanges are taking pivotal steps to support the channelling of investments and financing into green initiatives, such as the agreement of the WFE Green Equity Principles, a global framework that individual exchanges can use to establish a ‘green’ offering for listed equities.



This initiative will see a global network of exchanges around the world demonstrate their support for this cause by ringing the bell for climate. Some exchanges are also holding virtual bell ringing ceremonies, workshops and events this week to highlight new plans and targets for their own businesses. The WFE is convening stakeholders at COP28 with Dubai Financial Market, at Nasdaq Dubai MarketSite, where we will discuss the way forward.



The WFE’s monthly Focus magazine for November is a Special Edition which shines highlights exchange industry climate initiatives.



Nandini Sukumar, CEO of the WFE: “By ringing the bell, exchanges acknowledge their central role in addressing the climate crisis and advancing sustainability efforts. As climate change continues to be a pressing global issue, the involvement of financial markets, and the exchanges at their heart, is crucial in driving the transition to a more sustainable and environmentally friendly economy. With our dedication to these efforts, we will be able to secure a brighter future and a more sustainable world for generations to come. Initiatives like Ring the Bell for Climate can serve as a catalyst for further collaboration and action within the financial industry to tackle climate challenges and contribute to a greener future.”



You can follow up on the latest articles, photos and videos from WFE members ringing the bell here.



The exchanges participating in the Ring the Bell for Climate 2023 initiative are:

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)

B3 - Brasil Bolsa Balcão

Bahrain Bourse

Baku Stock Exchange

Bolsa Mexicana de Valores

Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières S.A.

Bursa Malaysia

Cboe Global Markets

Chittagong Stock Exchange PLC

Colombo Stock Exchange

The Egyptian Exchange

FMDQ Group PLC

Ghana Stock Exchange

Johannesburg Stock Exchange

Latin American Stock Exchange - Latinex

Malta Stock Exchange plc

National Exchange of India Limited

Nigerian Exchange Group

The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc.

Qatar Stock Exchange

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Taipei Exchange

Taiwan Futures Exchange

Toronto Stock Exchange