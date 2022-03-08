 Skip to main Content
Exchanges And CCPs Worldwide 'Ring The Bell For Gender Equality 2022'

Date 08/03/2022

The World Federation of Exchanges is pleased to announce that a record 121 exchanges and CCPs will be involved in events this week for the annual 'Ring the Bell for Gender Equality' initiative.

 

This marks the eighth consecutive year of the initiative where exchanges and CCPs globally ring opening or closing bells to celebrate International Women’s Day 2022 (Tuesday 8 March 2022), promote gender equality, highlight the benefits of a diverse and inclusive workplace, and recognize the contribution of women in building a better future for all. 

At this time, the industry commends the World Federation of Exchange 2022 Women Leaders, a distinguished global cohort, who are selected from every corner of the world each year as role models.

Nandini Sukumar, CEO of the WFE said: “Exchanges and CCPs celebrate the role of women in the workplace and look forward to even greater progress in the years ahead. By ringing the bell, public markets are giving voice and visibility to women everywhere.’’

The Ring the Bell events, both in-person and virtual, started on Tuesday 1 March and will last for two weeks. 

The list of participating exchanges and CCPs is as below: 

 

Organisation

Type of Event

Opening or Closing Bell

Date

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange 

Physical

Opening Bell

08-Mar

Amman Stock Exchange

Physical

Opening Bell

08-Mar

Aquis Exchange

Virtual

Opening Bell

08-Mar

Armenia Securities Exchange

Virtual

Opening Bell

10-Mar

Astana International Exchange

Physical

Opening Bell

4 or 11 March

Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX)

Physical

Opening Bell

08-Mar

Australian Securities Exchange

Hybrid

Opening Bell

08-Mar

B3 – Brasil Bolsa Balcão

Hybrid

Other

TBD

Bahrain Bourse 

Virtual

Opening Bell

08-Mar

Baku Stock Exchange

Physical

Opening Bell

07-Mar

Banja Luka Stock Exchange

Virtual

Opening Bell

8 to 14 March

Belarusian Currency and Stock Exchange 

Virtual

Opening Bell

04-Mar

Belgrade Stock Exchange

Virtual

Closing Bell

10-Mar

Bermuda Stock Exchange

Physical

Opening Bell

08-Mar

BME

Physical

Opening Bell

08-Mar

Bolsa Boliviana de Valores

Hybrid

Opening Bell

10-Mar

Bolsa Centroamericana de Valores Honduras

Physical

Other

TBD

Bolsa de Comercio de Rosario

Physical

Opening Bell

08-Mar

Bolsa de Valores de Colombia

Hybrid

Opening Bell

08-Mar

Bolsa de Valores de El Salvador

Virtual

Opening Bell

TBD

Bolsa de Valores de Lima

Virtual

Opening Bell

08-Mar

Bolsa de Valores de Montevideo

Hybrid

Opening Bell

TBD

Bolsa de Valores de Quito

Hybrid

Opening Bell

09-Mar

Bolsa de Valores Nacional, S.A., Guatemala

 

 

 

Bolsa de Valores y Productos de Asuncion S.A.

Physical

Other

08-Mar

Bolsa Institucional de Valores (BIVA)

Physical

Opening Bell

07-Mar

Bolsa Mexicana de Valores

Physical

Opening Bell

08-Mar

Bolsa Nacional de Valores de Costa Rica (BNV)

Other

Closing Bell

08-Mar

Bolsa y Mercados de Valores de la Republica Dominicana

Virtual

Opening Bell

09-Mar

Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos SA (ByMA)

Virtual

Opening Bell

10-Mar

Borsa Italiana

Virtual

Opening Bell

08-Mar

Botswana Stock Exchange 

Physical

Opening Bell

08-Mar

Bourse de Casablanca

Hybrid

Opening Bell

TBD

Bourse Kuwait

Physical

Closing Bell

08-Mar

Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières S.A.

Hybrid

Opening Bell

08-Mar

BSE Limited

Virtual

Opening Bell

08-Mar

Bucharest Stock Exchange

Hybrid

Opening Bell

08-Mar

Bulgarian Stock Exchange

Physical

Opening Bell

08-Mar

Bursa Malaysia Bhd

Virtual

Opening Bell

08-Mar

Cboe Australia Pty Ltd

Hybrid

Opening Bell

14-Mar

Cboe Global Markets

Other

Closing Bell

08-Mar

Central Securities Clearing System Plc (CSCS)

Physical

Closing Bell

 

CME Group

Other

Other

08-Mar

Colombo Stock Exchange

Physical

Opening Bell

08-Mar

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange

Physical

Opening Bell

08-Mar

Dhaka Stock Exchange Ltd.

Virtual

Opening Bell

08-Mar

DTCC

Virtual

Opening Bell

08-Mar

Dubai Financial Market

Physical

Opening Bell

08-Mar

Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX)

Virtual

Opening Bell

08-Mar

The Egyptian Exchange

Physical

Opening Bell

10-Mar

Euronext Amsterdam 

Other

Opening Bell

08-Mar

Euronext Brussels 

Physical

Opening Bell

08-Mar

Euronext Dublin

Physical

Opening Bell

08-Mar

Euronext Lisbon

Physical

Closing Bell

08-Mar

Euronext Paris

Physical

Opening Bell

TBD

FMDQ Group

Hybrid

Other

07-Mar

Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse

Hybrid

Opening Bell

08-Mar

Georgian Stock Exchange

Other

Opening Bell

10-Mar

Ghana Stock Exchange

Physical

Opening Bell

08-Mar

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

Other

Other

08-Mar

Indonesia Stock Exchange

Physical

Other

TBD

Jamaica Stock Exchange

Hybrid

Opening Bell

08-Mar

Japan Exchange Group

Other

Other

08-Mar

Johannesburg Stock Exchange 

Hybrid

Opening Bell

08-Mar

Kazakhstan Stock Exchange

Hybrid

Opening Bell

04-Mar

Korea Exchange

Hybrid

Opening Bell

16-Mar

Kyrgyz Stock Exchange

Physical

Closing Bell

07-Mar

Latin American Stock Exchange (Latinex)

Virtual

Other

10-Mar

Ljubliana Stock Exchange

Virtual

Opening Bell

08-Mar

London Metal Exchange

Other

Other

TBD

London Stock Exchange Group

Physical

Opening Bell

08-Mar

Lusaka Securities Exchange

Hybrid

Other

09-Mar

Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Hybrid

Other

08-Mar

Macedonian Stock Exchange

Hybrid

Opening Bell

TBD

Malta Stock Exchange

Physical

Opening Bell

08-Mar

MIAX Options

Hybrid

Opening Bell

08-Mar

Moscow Exchange Group

Physical

Opening Bell

10-Mar

Muscat Exchange Market

Physical

Opening Bell

08-Mar

Nairobi Securities Exchange

Physical

Opening Bell

08-Mar

Namibian Stock Exchange

Physical

Opening Bell

08-Mar

Nasdaq Copenhagen

Other

Opening Bell

08-Mar

Nasdaq Helsinki

Hybrid

Opening Bell

08-Mar

Nasdaq Iceland

Other

Opening Bell

08-Mar

Nasdaq New York

Physical

Opening Bell

08-Mar

Nasdaq Riga

Hybrid

Opening Bell

08-Mar

Nasdaq Stockholm

Virtual

Opening Bell

08-Mar

Nasdaq Tallinn

Hybrid

Opening Bell

08-Mar

Nasdaq Vilnius

Other

Closing Bell

08-Mar

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Other

Closing Bell

08-Mar

NEO Exchange

Other

Opening Bell

08-Mar

New York Stock Exchange

Physical

Closing Bell

08-Mar

Nigerian Exchange Limited

Virtual

Closing Bell

08-Mar

NZX Limited

Other

Other

08-Mar

Oslo Børs

Physical

Opening Bell

08-Mar

Pakistan Stock Exchange

Physical

Opening Bell

08-Mar

Palestine Exchange (PEX)

Other

Opening Bell

14-Mar

The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc.

Physical

Opening Bell

08-Mar

Qatar Stock Exchange

Physical

Opening Bell

08-Mar

Rwanda Stock Exchange

Physical

Opening Bell

11-Mar

Santiago Exchange

Virtual

Opening Bell

08-Mar

Saudi Tadawul Group

Physical

Closing Bell

08-Mar

Shanghai Stock Exchange

Physical

Other

07-Mar

Shenzhen Stock Exchange

Virtual

Other

08-Mar

Singapore Exchange 

Physical

Opening Bell

08-Mar

SIX Swiss Exchange

Physical

Other

08-Mar

Somali Stock Exchange

Physical

Opening Bell

10-Mar

Stock Exchange of Thailand

Virtual

Opening Bell

08-Mar

Sydney Stock Exchange

Other

Opening Bell

07-Mar

Taipei Exchange

Physical

Opening Bell

08-Mar

Taiwan Stock Exchange

Hybrid

Other

08-Mar

Tehran Stock Exchange

Virtual

Other

13-Mar

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

Physical

Opening Bell

08-Mar

Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange

Virtual

Opening Bell

08-Mar

TSX

Other

Opening Bell

08-Mar

Tunis Stock Exchange

Physical

Opening Bell

08-Mar

Uganda Securities Exchange

Physical

Closing Bell

08-Mar

Ulaanbaatar securities exchange

Physical

Opening Bell

08-Mar

Warsaw Stock Exchange

Hybrid

Opening Bell

08-Mar

Wiener Börse AG

Other

Opening Bell

08-Mar

Zagreb Stock Exchange

Virtual

Opening Bell

08-Mar

Zimbabwe Stock Exchange

Virtual

Opening Bell

10-Mar