Exchanges And CCPs Worldwide 'Ring The Bell For Gender Equality 2022'

The World Federation of Exchanges is pleased to announce that a record 121 exchanges and CCPs will be involved in events this week for the annual 'Ring the Bell for Gender Equality' initiative.
This marks the eighth consecutive year of the initiative where exchanges and CCPs globally ring opening or closing bells to celebrate International Women’s Day 2022 (Tuesday 8 March 2022), promote gender equality, highlight the benefits of a diverse and inclusive workplace, and recognize the contribution of women in building a better future for all.
At this time, the industry commends the World Federation of Exchange 2022 Women Leaders, a distinguished global cohort, who are selected from every corner of the world each year as role models.
Nandini Sukumar, CEO of the WFE said: “Exchanges and CCPs celebrate the role of women in the workplace and look forward to even greater progress in the years ahead. By ringing the bell, public markets are giving voice and visibility to women everywhere.’’
The Ring the Bell events, both in-person and virtual, started on Tuesday 1 March and will last for two weeks.
The list of participating exchanges and CCPs is as below:
|
Organisation
|
Type of Event
|
Opening or Closing Bell
|
Date
|
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
|
Physical
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Amman Stock Exchange
|
Physical
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Aquis Exchange
|
Virtual
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Armenia Securities Exchange
|
Virtual
|
Opening Bell
|
10-Mar
|
Astana International Exchange
|
Physical
|
Opening Bell
|
4 or 11 March
|
Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX)
|
Physical
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Australian Securities Exchange
|
Hybrid
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
B3 – Brasil Bolsa Balcão
|
Hybrid
|
Other
|
TBD
|
Bahrain Bourse
|
Virtual
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Baku Stock Exchange
|
Physical
|
Opening Bell
|
07-Mar
|
Banja Luka Stock Exchange
|
Virtual
|
Opening Bell
|
8 to 14 March
|
Belarusian Currency and Stock Exchange
|
Virtual
|
Opening Bell
|
04-Mar
|
Belgrade Stock Exchange
|
Virtual
|
Closing Bell
|
10-Mar
|
Bermuda Stock Exchange
|
Physical
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
BME
|
Physical
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Bolsa Boliviana de Valores
|
Hybrid
|
Opening Bell
|
10-Mar
|
Bolsa Centroamericana de Valores Honduras
|
Physical
|
Other
|
TBD
|
Bolsa de Comercio de Rosario
|
Physical
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Bolsa de Valores de Colombia
|
Hybrid
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Bolsa de Valores de El Salvador
|
Virtual
|
Opening Bell
|
TBD
|
Bolsa de Valores de Lima
|
Virtual
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Bolsa de Valores de Montevideo
|
Hybrid
|
Opening Bell
|
TBD
|
Bolsa de Valores de Quito
|
Hybrid
|
Opening Bell
|
09-Mar
|
Bolsa de Valores Nacional, S.A., Guatemala
|
|
|
|
Bolsa de Valores y Productos de Asuncion S.A.
|
Physical
|
Other
|
08-Mar
|
Bolsa Institucional de Valores (BIVA)
|
Physical
|
Opening Bell
|
07-Mar
|
Bolsa Mexicana de Valores
|
Physical
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Bolsa Nacional de Valores de Costa Rica (BNV)
|
Other
|
Closing Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Bolsa y Mercados de Valores de la Republica Dominicana
|
Virtual
|
Opening Bell
|
09-Mar
|
Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos SA (ByMA)
|
Virtual
|
Opening Bell
|
10-Mar
|
Borsa Italiana
|
Virtual
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Botswana Stock Exchange
|
Physical
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Bourse de Casablanca
|
Hybrid
|
Opening Bell
|
TBD
|
Bourse Kuwait
|
Physical
|
Closing Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières S.A.
|
Hybrid
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
BSE Limited
|
Virtual
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Bucharest Stock Exchange
|
Hybrid
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Bulgarian Stock Exchange
|
Physical
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Bursa Malaysia Bhd
|
Virtual
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Cboe Australia Pty Ltd
|
Hybrid
|
Opening Bell
|
14-Mar
|
Cboe Global Markets
|
Other
|
Closing Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Central Securities Clearing System Plc (CSCS)
|
Physical
|
Closing Bell
|
|
CME Group
|
Other
|
Other
|
08-Mar
|
Colombo Stock Exchange
|
Physical
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange
|
Physical
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Dhaka Stock Exchange Ltd.
|
Virtual
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
DTCC
|
Virtual
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Dubai Financial Market
|
Physical
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX)
|
Virtual
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
The Egyptian Exchange
|
Physical
|
Opening Bell
|
10-Mar
|
Euronext Amsterdam
|
Other
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Euronext Brussels
|
Physical
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Euronext Dublin
|
Physical
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Euronext Lisbon
|
Physical
|
Closing Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Euronext Paris
|
Physical
|
Opening Bell
|
TBD
|
FMDQ Group
|
Hybrid
|
Other
|
07-Mar
|
Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse
|
Hybrid
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Georgian Stock Exchange
|
Other
|
Opening Bell
|
10-Mar
|
Ghana Stock Exchange
|
Physical
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
|
Other
|
Other
|
08-Mar
|
Indonesia Stock Exchange
|
Physical
|
Other
|
TBD
|
Jamaica Stock Exchange
|
Hybrid
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Japan Exchange Group
|
Other
|
Other
|
08-Mar
|
Johannesburg Stock Exchange
|
Hybrid
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Kazakhstan Stock Exchange
|
Hybrid
|
Opening Bell
|
04-Mar
|
Korea Exchange
|
Hybrid
|
Opening Bell
|
16-Mar
|
Kyrgyz Stock Exchange
|
Physical
|
Closing Bell
|
07-Mar
|
Latin American Stock Exchange (Latinex)
|
Virtual
|
Other
|
10-Mar
|
Ljubliana Stock Exchange
|
Virtual
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
London Metal Exchange
|
Other
|
Other
|
TBD
|
London Stock Exchange Group
|
Physical
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Lusaka Securities Exchange
|
Hybrid
|
Other
|
09-Mar
|
Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|
Hybrid
|
Other
|
08-Mar
|
Macedonian Stock Exchange
|
Hybrid
|
Opening Bell
|
TBD
|
Malta Stock Exchange
|
Physical
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
MIAX Options
|
Hybrid
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Moscow Exchange Group
|
Physical
|
Opening Bell
|
10-Mar
|
Muscat Exchange Market
|
Physical
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Nairobi Securities Exchange
|
Physical
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Namibian Stock Exchange
|
Physical
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Nasdaq Copenhagen
|
Other
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Nasdaq Helsinki
|
Hybrid
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Nasdaq Iceland
|
Other
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Nasdaq New York
|
Physical
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Nasdaq Riga
|
Hybrid
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Nasdaq Stockholm
|
Virtual
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Nasdaq Tallinn
|
Hybrid
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Nasdaq Vilnius
|
Other
|
Closing Bell
|
08-Mar
|
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
|
Other
|
Closing Bell
|
08-Mar
|
NEO Exchange
|
Other
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
New York Stock Exchange
|
Physical
|
Closing Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Nigerian Exchange Limited
|
Virtual
|
Closing Bell
|
08-Mar
|
NZX Limited
|
Other
|
Other
|
08-Mar
|
Oslo Børs
|
Physical
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Pakistan Stock Exchange
|
Physical
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Palestine Exchange (PEX)
|
Other
|
Opening Bell
|
14-Mar
|
The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc.
|
Physical
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Qatar Stock Exchange
|
Physical
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Rwanda Stock Exchange
|
Physical
|
Opening Bell
|
11-Mar
|
Santiago Exchange
|
Virtual
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Saudi Tadawul Group
|
Physical
|
Closing Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Shanghai Stock Exchange
|
Physical
|
Other
|
07-Mar
|
Shenzhen Stock Exchange
|
Virtual
|
Other
|
08-Mar
|
Singapore Exchange
|
Physical
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
SIX Swiss Exchange
|
Physical
|
Other
|
08-Mar
|
Somali Stock Exchange
|
Physical
|
Opening Bell
|
10-Mar
|
Stock Exchange of Thailand
|
Virtual
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Sydney Stock Exchange
|
Other
|
Opening Bell
|
07-Mar
|
Taipei Exchange
|
Physical
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Taiwan Stock Exchange
|
Hybrid
|
Other
|
08-Mar
|
Tehran Stock Exchange
|
Virtual
|
Other
|
13-Mar
|
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange
|
Physical
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange
|
Virtual
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
TSX
|
Other
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Tunis Stock Exchange
|
Physical
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Uganda Securities Exchange
|
Physical
|
Closing Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Ulaanbaatar securities exchange
|
Physical
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Warsaw Stock Exchange
|
Hybrid
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Wiener Börse AG
|
Other
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Zagreb Stock Exchange
|
Virtual
|
Opening Bell
|
08-Mar
|
Zimbabwe Stock Exchange
|
Virtual
|
Opening Bell
|
10-Mar