Exchange Data International Named Best Corporate Actions Data Provider At 2024 A-Team Data Management Insights USA Award

Exchange Data International (EDI), a leading provider of global financial data services, is proud to announce that it has been named Best Corporate Actions Data Provider at the prestigious 2024 A-Team Data Management Insights USA Award.

This award highlights EDI’s long-standing commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer-centricity in the financial data industry. Recognized for its comprehensive and customizable corporate actions data offerings, EDI has consistently delivered services that meet the growing needs of financial institutions across the globe.

EDI’s approach is centred on transforming financial data distribution, offering affordable, high-quality data that can be seamlessly integrated into your company’s systems. This flexibility is a key differentiator, allowing clients to tailor solutions to their specific requirements, enabling faster and more effective decision-making. Uniquely, EDI’s clients maintain complete ownership of the data once purchased, with no hidden fees or expunging clauses, giving them full control over its use and distribution.

As a three-time recipient of the European DMI Best Corporate Actions Data Provider, this latest recognition underscores EDI’s expanding footprint and dedication to excellence in North America. The award serves as validation of EDI’s mission to provide clients with the most reliable, accurate, and accessible corporate actions data available.



Jonathan Bloch, EDI’s CEO, said “As financial markets grow more complex, the need for timely and accurate corporate actions data becomes more critical than ever. EDI is dedicated to supporting financial institutions by offering the tools and data necessary to navigate these complexities, ensuring they can make informed decisions with confidence.”

Looking ahead, EDI remains committed to advancing its capabilities, continually refining its services to meet the evolving needs of its clients in the U.S. and beyond.