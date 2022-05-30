Exchange Data International Launches Irish Funds Data Service

Exchange Data International (EDI), a leading provider of global security corporate actions, pricing, and reference data services, today introduced the Irish Funds Data Service to further enhance our Investment Funds coverage.

The Irish Funds Service covers more than 30,000 share class funds from over 200 fund management companies, providing comprehensive reference and corporate actions data. Users can rest assured that EDI covers all share classes in their portfolio.

EDI’s data team collects, analyses, and publishes the data directly from the source, the fund management companies. Working in parallel, a separate in-house team of experts liaise with the fund management companies to ensure the dividend and corporate actions data arrive promptly in EDI’s data centre.

Tony McCormack, Head of Global Investment Funds at EDI said,“The launch of the Irish Funds Data Service provides clients with comprehensive coverage of the funds they hold, with 30,000 share class funds sourced directly from over 200 fund management companies. The Irish Funds launch is a continuation of EDI’s strategy to cover all tradeable assets in the market.

McCormack adds: “EDI includes all the information required to add Irish funds to firms’ security master file as well as corporate actions and dividends. EDI’s intention is to cover all investment funds worldwide, and the launch of the Irish Funds is a further step in that direction”