Exchange Data International Launches Foreign Ownership Limitations Service

Exchange Data International (EDI), a leading provider of global security corporate actions, pricing, and reference data services, announced the launch of their Foreign Ownership Limitations (FOL) service today.
The FOL service informs users whether a foreign firm or individual has exceeded stock ownership ceiling limits. The service covers 58 Exchanges in 50 countries and provides access to 37 data fields.
Periyasamy Rajendran, Director, International Business Strategy at EDI said, “The growth in nationalism is often reflected in restrictions on foreign ownership, EDI is pleased to offer the Foreign Ownership Limitations service to international investors that wish to invest globally.”
FOL’s data can be fed into systems already in place, enabling them to accurately calculate whether transactions breach foreign stock ownership limitations. The service is monitored daily and available in TXT format.