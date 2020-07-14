Exchange Data International (EDI) Partners With Securities Quote Xchange (SQX) To Offer Structured-Note Pricing

SQX, developer of the first broker-quote aggregation service for the US bond market, today announced a partnership with Exchange Data International (EDI) to distribute broker-quoted, structured-note pricing.
Through this collaboration, EDI can now distribute structured-note pricing that is competitive to the established providers.
Tim Tatum, CEO of SQX says: “In light of the need for structured-note pricing coming this fall, SQX offers a comprehensive, custom-made solution to cover more than 45k structured-note securities.”
SQX specializes in data aggregation services, allowing clients to receive a single, consolidated file rather than chasing prices from individual broker-dealers.
Jonathan Bloch, Chief Executive Officer of EDI says: “Fixed income markets are becoming more dependent on data to function optimally. Through our partnership with SQX, we will be able to cover daily pricing of structured notes. These data sets are either not available or accessible through more expensive offerings. EDI is happy to give our clients new structured note solutions and better options.”
The service is available through FIX API, or intraday via SFTP, and can be parsed and formatted according to your specifications.
For more information, please visit the SQX product page at www.sqx.com
For more information, please visit the EDI product page at www.exchange-data.com