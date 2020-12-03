Exchange Data International Awarded Best Corporate Actions Solution

Exchange Data International (EDI), a leading provider of global security corporate actions, pricing and reference data, is pleased to announce that they were awarded ‘Best Corporate Actions Solution’’ by the Data Management Insight Awards 2020 today.
The 8th annual awards programme is aimed at recognising leading providers of data management solutions. It is a great privilege to not only be nominated but to receive an award for such an achievement.
EDI recently expanded its corporate actions solution to cover US Mutual Funds and equity derivatives. Throughout this crisis year, EDI has continued to deliver corporate actions and dividends in a timely manner and has sought to maintain the highest standard of excellence regardless of the COVID-19 pandemic length.
Angela Wilbraham, CEO of the A-Team Group, who hosted the Data Management Insight Awards 2020, said “Our awards recognise leading providers of data management solutions, services and consultancy to capital markets and Exchange Data International has proven themselves to be worthy winners of this prestigious title. We congratulate Exchange Data International winning the Best Corporate Actions Solution in recognition for the continuing excellence in the data management space.”
Jonathan Bloch, CEO of EDI, added “We are very pleased to be recognised by the industry for our emphasis on making corporate actions an area on which we focus. We have and are making tremendous efforts to ensure we cover comprehensively all corporate actions for all asset classes.”
For more information, please visit EDI’s Worldwide Corporate Actions product page or if you would like to request a free trial email info@exchange-data.com.
About Exchange Data International
Exchange Data International helps the global financial and investment community make informed decisions through the provision of fast, accurate, timely and affordable data reference services. EDI’s extensive content database includes worldwide equity and fixed income corporate actions, dividends, static reference data, closing prices and shares outstanding, delivered via data feeds and the Internet. The firm covers all major markets with special emphasis on emerging and frontier markets e.g. Africa, Asia, Far East, Latin America and the Middle East.
EDI is based in London, with offices in New York, India, and Morocco.