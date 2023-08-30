Exchange Data International Announces Strategic Alliance With Techsalerator On Public Market Data

Today, Exchange Data International (EDI), a prominent financial and economic data provider, is pleased to announce the addition of three key data offerings to the Techsalerator Data Marketplace: Global End of Day Pricing, Global Corporate Actions, and Global Security Reference data.

Techsalerator is a centralized data provider and a one-stop source for global data acquisition. With this expansion, Techsalerator customers will have access to a wider range of data options to help them get exactly what their company is looking for.

Key Aspects of the Data Offerings:

End of Day Pricing – The service covers over 170 exchanges worldwide, including all emerging and frontier markets, providing clients quick access to extensive and accurate closing pricing data.

Corporate Actions – An award-winning data product providing Comprehensive information on all corporate actions events affecting global equities from over 150 exchanges worldwide, as well as, data for 31,000+ US Mutual Funds. Detailed announcements on many event types, including dividends, takeovers, and stock splits.

Security Reference Data – Access dynamically updated and detailed information on over 1,300,000 listed and unlisted securities, including certificates, equities, exchange-traded

funds, etc.

Jonathan Bloch, EDI CEO, said:“We are pleased to be working with Techsalerator and making our data available on their platform. We have seen increasing demand from clients wanting to access all their data needs from one location, and we are happy to accommodate this new demand. It allows for smoother integration, fewer pain points and easier billing.”





Max Wahba, CEO of Techsalerator, comments: “We are very happy to announce this new partnership and integration with EDI. This will enhance the coverage, diversity of Data fields and quality of the aggregated Techsalerator Public Market Datasets.”

