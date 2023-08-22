Exchange Data International And SimCorp Build A Partnership To Offer ISO 15022 Corporate Actions

Today, Exchange Data International (EDI), a prominent financial and economic data provider, and SimCorp, a leading SaaS (Software as a Service) investment management solutions provider, announced they are building a partnership to offer corporate actions data to their clients.

The integration of EDI’s Worldwide Corporate Actions Service within SimCorp’s integrated front-to-back investment management platform will offer clients access to comprehensive information on all corporate actions events affecting global equities from over 150 exchanges worldwide, as well as, data for 31,000+ US Mutual Funds.

This data will be delivered using the ISO 15022 format, the established standard securities messaging in transactions between financial institutions, ensuring a smooth and seamless data integration process.

SimCorp has over 50 years of expertise within investment accounting across multiple asset classes and jurisdictions providing a strong global industry presence underpinned by local expertise.

Jonathan Bloch, EDI CEO, comments:

“We are pleased to be able to provide our corporate action data which has won many awards through SimCorp. As it is in an ISO 15002 format, there are no integration costs for the clients. SimCorp’s clients will now have access to four feeds a day increasing to seven by the end of the third quarter. By taking these feeds, SimCorp’s clients will be able to supplement and verify their custodian feeds, thus giving them certainty and accuracy.”





Anders Kirkeby, Head of Open Innovation at SimCorp, comments:



“SimCorp is committed to providing our customers choice through our Open Platform program and welcomes Exchange Data International (EDI) as our latest partner. Timely and complete Corporate Actions Data are fundamentally important to investment firms. SimCorp integrates this data throughout the investment management process to provide reliable outcomes for our customers. We are delighted to be able to offer EDI as a “pre-integrated” source.”

To learn more about the Worldwide Corporate Actions Service, visit EDI’s website here or get in touch with our team via info@exchange-data.com to get a free trial.