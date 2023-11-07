Exchange Data International And CTD Indices Partner To Provide Proprietary Indices

Today, Exchange Data International (EDI) and CTD Indices (CTDI), a global provider of A.I. driven financial indices, announced a partnership to allow access to customized indices for the global financial services industry.

CTDI create high-quality benchmarks based on commodity futures & cash markets that measure not only economic activity but anticipate how movements will impact investors trading on exchanges. All indices are engineered following IOSCO principles and compliance framework.



Paul Hsu, CTDI CEO, comments: “CTDI is excited to be partnering up EDI to offer more insights into the Chinese economy. China’s position as the world’s second largest economy makes it ever more important in today’s global trade, even amid current geopolitical tensions. Our indices help investors and analysts track China’s ongoing economic developments.”



Indices Coverage:

China Commodity Futures Indices

China Equity Indices

Brazilian Cash Commodity Indices

Jonathan Bloch, EDI CEO, says: “EDI is pleased to offer these specialist indices as China becomes a larger player in the international capital markets. Despite political tensions with the USA and its allies China’s economy is going to play an increasing role in the world economy and these indices allow benchmarking for investments.”



To learn more about the product, Financial Indices, please visit the product page or get in touch with our team via info@exchange-data.com.