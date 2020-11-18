Exchange Council Of Frankfurt Stock Exchange Appoints Paul Hilgers As Member Of The Management Board

Paul Hilgers was appointed as a member of the Management Board by the Exchange Council of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange at its meeting today.
Since the beginning of September, Paul Hilgers has been Head of Cash Market at Deutsche Börse. He has almost 30 years of capital market experience, starting his career as a trader on the derivatives market. In 2003, he took over the management of the European trading business at Van der Moolen in Amsterdam. In 2005, Hilgers became Commercial Director for Fortis Clearing Asia Pacific in Sydney. Two years later he joined Amsterdam-based Market Maker Optiver. He was CEO of Optiver from 2014 to 2017.
The further members of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange’s Management Board are Thomas Book (Chairman), Martin Reck (Deputy Chairman), Cord Gebhardt and Michael Krogmann.
The Management Board of a stock exchange has certain statutory administrative duties under public law. It ensures compliance with the regulations of stock exchange laws and the orderly conduct of stock exchange trading. It can issue administrative acts and is therefore an authority in the sense of administrative law.