Exberry Announces Its Trading Platform Is Now Available On Google Cloud Marketplace

Exberry, a prominent provider of exchange technology, is delighted to announce that its fully comprehensive trading platform is available on Google Cloud Marketplace.

Building upon its strong track record as a cloud-agnostic exchange infrastructure provider, with numerous clients already benefiting from its cloud-based solutions, Exberry’s collaboration with Google Cloud marks a significant milestone to create a dynamic ecosystem tailored for the future of financial markets.

Customers will be able to unlock the opportunity to build future market or exchange solutions on Google Cloud using Exberry's advanced trading infrastructure technology.

Benefits of this solution include:

Adaptability

Modern Architecture

SaaS

Scalability

Fastest time to market.

Google Cloud Marketplace is a digital store that allows users to discover, deploy and manage a wide range of third-party software solutions on the Google Cloud Platform.

This partnership transcends mere integration; it has given rise to a comprehensive ecosystem designed to serve the needs of both existing markets seeking to modernize their technology and newcomers looking to establish new markets.

With this ecosystem in place, the transition to cutting-edge technology or the launch of a new market becomes a smooth and efficient process, demanding minimal time and resources. Furthermore, this tech ecosystem enables existing markets to improve and make it more efficien