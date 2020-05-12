Exactpro Awarded Innovation Accolade For Blockchain Project With R3

Exactpro, a leading software testing provider for financial market infrastructures, is pleased to announce the receipt of QA Financial’s “Automation Technology Project of the Year: Exactpro and R3” award, in recognition of its work with R3’s Corda Enterprise Distributed Ledger Technology (‘DLT’).
Exactpro delivers testing services underpinned by tools and proven methodologies as a result of a significant R&D investment. The project saw the extension of comprehensive functional and non-functional capabilities to meet the new and exacting testing requirements of the latest Corda Enterprise DLT release, itself forming the basis of a few significant new FMI-driven platforms.
Matthew Crabbe, CEO of QA Financial, says: "QA Financial's annual awards recognise innovation and achievement in software quality assurance in financial services. Exactpro's work with R3's distributed ledger platform is a great example of how important software testing is to the development of new financial technologies, and how automated testing technologies in particular are critical to the functioning of complex markets."
Commenting on the award, Iosif Itkin, CEO of Exactpro, says: “We are delighted to be recognised for our progress with testing in the DLT space in conjunction with R3, to help them deliver a cutting-edge, robust, and performant Enterprise-grade platform for use by their growing number of production clients. Our achievements ensure that future DLT projects match or surpass the level of reliability of their legacy counterparts and bolster our status as a market leader in software testing for systemically important infrastructure service providers in the future.”
"There are many challenges in testing distributed ledger platforms, including the interoperability of nodes in the network and the near infinite permutations of connections between them. It's a challenge that expands into hundreds of millions of tests, and automation is the only viable solution," added James Carlyle, CIO, Head of Production, at R3.
Exactpro continues to innovate in new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain, bringing state-of-the-art testing methods to FMIs implementing next generation projects.