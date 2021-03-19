 Skip to main Content
HKEX Enhances Product Offering With Baidu Debut

Date 19/03/2021

  • Baidu Futures and Options to be introduced on 23 March
  • Baidu shares to be included in Designated Securities Eligible for Short Selling on 23 March
  • Issuers can list derivative warrants on Baidu shares on 24 March

 

 

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce today (Friday) that it will offer investors more options on Baidu, Inc. (Baidu, stock code: 9888) shares after its debut.

Baidu Futures and Options

Baidu Futures and Options will be introduced on 23 March 2021, subject to the listing of the Baidu shares at HKEX on that date.

Selected Details of Baidu Futures and Options

Contract Multiplier (Futures) /

Contract Size (Options)
(Shares)

Stock Futures Contract Months Available for Trading on 23 March 2021

Stock Options Contract Months Available for Trading on 23 March 2021

150

2021: Mar, Apr, May, Jun & Sep

2021: Mar, Apr, May, Jun, Sep & Dec
2022: Mar

 

  

 

For further details, please see the Futures and Options circulars issued today and the Product section of the HKEX website.

Inclusion of Baidu Shares in Designated Securities for Short Selling

Baidu shares will also be included in HKEX’s designated securities eligible for short selling on 23 March 2021, subject to the listing of the Baidu shares at HKEX on that date.

For details of short selling at HKEX, please see the Services section of the HKEX website.

Listing of Baidu Derivative Warrants

Issuers can list derivative warrants on Baidu shares on 24 March 2021, after the shares debut on HKEX’s securities market.

Please refer to the issuers’ announcements for further details of the warrants.