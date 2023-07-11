Evidology Systems Now Embeds Real-time AI In Compliance Design And Operations

Evidology Systems, the company behind the innovative QED platform which provides businesses with real-time compliance metrics and horizon scanning to manage regulatory change, has now implemented a series of extensions to enable AI scenario analysis of its underlying model inside third-party applications and workflows.

The QED platform leverages Microsoft “Copilot” technologies to deliver a next-generation AI support capability that combines large language models with user data on Microsoft 365 apps. The technology builds on its existing linkage to Microsoft Teams to provide context-based notifications on relevant content within the user interface. These built-in notifications display the current state of compliance with regulatory clauses and a full combined audit history of:

The underlying regulatory texts.

The risk appetite/decisions chosen.

The actual IT system commands and result set that demonstrate adherence to a regulation.

QED does not use “generative” AI techniques internally – its approach is wholly deterministic. This is necessary in the industry to satisfy current UK and EU regulatory proposals that require clear definitions of how a computed decision is reached. The underlying goal-oriented nature of the QED model allows it to seamlessly merge with existing workflows while quietly monitoring the use of AI in the background to ensure the most up-to-date regulations and legal opinions are being followed by users.

Rupert Brown, CTO of Evidology Systems, said: “Our goal-oriented approach essentially applies a magnifying glass for a more in-depth context-based look at requirements and evolving legal opinions, coupled with the solutions implemented. By offering clients a RegTech platform for a constantly evolving legal and technology landscape they are able to maximise efficiency and workflows, without compromising on regulatory compliance, thus entirely avoiding potential risks that may occur.”

Evidology Systems is committed to leveraging relevant new technology, including AI, to continue to provide unique next-generation RegTech solutions to its client base.