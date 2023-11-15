Eventus Wins Best Market & Trade Surveillance Solution For Digital Assets In Regulation Asia Awards For Excellence 2023 - Third Win Of Regulation Asia Award And Ninth Recognition In Region Over Past Three Years

Eventus, a leading global provider of state-of-the-art, at-scale trade surveillance software across all lines of defense, today announced that the firm has won the award for Best Market & Trade Surveillance Solution in the Digital Assets category in the Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2023. The awards were announced at a ceremony in Singapore last night.

The recognition for the firm’s Validus platform represents the second consecutive win in the category for Eventus and its third award in three years from Regulation Asia, which honored the company for Best Solution – Market Abuse & Surveillance in the 2021 awards. Eventus has now garnered nine awards specifically for its leadership in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region in the past three years.

Eventus CEO Travis Schwab said: “We’re incredibly honored to receive an award from Regulation Asia for the third consecutive year – particularly given its rigorous evaluation process. We continue to see strong traction over the past year both globally and in APAC, signing our first clients in Japan and Taiwan, new clients in Australia, as well as several digital asset exchanges in Singapore and Hong Kong.”

Nearly half of the digital asset exchanges that have deployed Validus are in the APAC region. Schwab said the firm’s expertise in digital assets has been of particular importance in Asia, where regulators in separate jurisdictions are coming to different conclusions on how they will hold digital asset markets accountable. “Our regulatory experts closely track these developments to ensure Validus remains the premier solution for meeting the highest standards of surveillance in the asset class,” he said.

The Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence recognize financial institutions, technology companies, legal and consulting firms, exchanges and other players that help ensure the highest regulatory compliance standards are upheld in the financial industry. The research-based awards program includes an “intense selection process” over two months, conducted by Regulation Asia’s editorial team and a panel of 32 outside experts as advisors. The independent panel of judges includes subject matter experts from banks, associations, law firms, consulting firms and academia.

Regulation Asia is the leading source of actionable intelligence for APAC markets, with over 12,000 subscribers, including regulatory bodies, exchanges, banks, asset managers and service providers.