Eventus Systems Selects Itiviti’s Managed FIX Service For Drop Copy Consolidation

Itiviti, a leading technology and service provider to financial institutions worldwide, today announced that Eventus Systems, a multi-award winning global trade surveillance and market risk platform provider, has selected Itiviti’s Managed FIX Service to consolidate drop copies from market centers.
“We’ve invested considerably over the years in building out our in-house data-capture infrastructure from global markets across multiple asset classes,” said Travis Schwab, CEO, Eventus Systems. “By leveraging Itiviti’s powerful Managed FIX Service solution for drop copies, we’re now able to increase the breadth of our market coverage quickly and efficiently. The solution’s global reach and fast time to market were particularly appealing as we were contemplating our options.”
Eventus Systems now has access to Itiviti’s 25+ years of drop copy expertise, 12,500 global connections and expansive service team. Integration with Itiviti’s Managed FIX Service allows drop copies from various market centers to seamlessly feed into Eventus’ surveillance and market risk platform, Validus.
“Our new endeavor with Eventus Systems is extremely exciting as it pinpoints the versatility of Itiviti’s Managed FIX platform, which can be tailored to meet the stringent demands of any buy side, sell side or service provider,” said George Rosenberger, Head of Managed FIX Service. “In the case of Eventus, our speed to market and our experts’ deep knowledge in drop copy aggregation were a great fit for the firm’s needs. The company has attracted quite a following with its award-winning market surveillance platform, prompting us to establish a referral relationship.”
Itiviti’s Managed FIX Service is built on best-in-class FIX technology within a fully managed, scalable, platform at 17 data centers across the world, and is backed by over 350 global support specialists.