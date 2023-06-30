Eventus Named Best Market Surveillance Platform In 2023 WatersTechnology Asia Awards

Eventus, a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance, market risk and algo monitoring solutions, has won the WatersTechnology Asia Award for Best Market Surveillance Platform for the third consecutive year.

The award recognizes the firm’s Validus platform and follows Eventus’ win last month of the RegTech Insight Europe Award for Best Trade Solution for the second year running. Eventus has now won seven awards specifically for its software solutions and service in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

Eventus CEO Travis Schwab said: “We’re thrilled to win this award for the third year running. Firms want customizable, flexible trade surveillance solutions that perform at scale. We’ve devoted considerable resources to ensure our technology meets the compliance and risk needs of a broad range of clients globally and throughout APAC, recognizing the multi-jurisdictional challenges they face. We’re honored to partner with leading exchanges, banks, brokerages, trading firms, regulators and others with market-leading technology and expertise.”

Victor Anderson, Global Content Director, WatersTechnology, said: “Eventus won the best market surveillance platform category in one of the most closely fought of all 29 categories on offer in this year’s WatersTechnology Asia Awards. Key to Eventus’ success is its Validus platform that supports trade surveillance, risk and algo monitoring across all asset classes, providing user-firms with a single, integrated platform for their compliance/surveillance needs.”

The WatersTechnology Asia Awards recognize excellence and innovation in the deployment and management of financial information and technology within Asia’s capital markets community.