Europex Response To The Commission Consultation In Preparation Of An EU Strategy On Energy System Integration

Europex supports a vision of an integrated energy system in which the various energy carriers or forms of energy (electricity, gas, liquids, heat, cold etc.) can be linked with each other as well as with the end use sectors (buildings, mobility, industry, agriculture, households) in order to optimise the energy system as a whole, i.e. producing, transporting and consuming energy in the most sustainable and cost-efficient way possible. To enable this goal, well-functioning energy and environmental markets are required to stimulate competition and innovation, allowing the most efficient technologies to emerge. When developing regulation to achieve integration between sectors, cost-effective decarbonisation should be the main objective rather than the promotion of any specific technology.
Click here to download the full consultation response.