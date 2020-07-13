Europex Response To Revision Of Regulation (EU) 347/2013 On Guidelines For Trans-European Energy Infrastructure (TEN-E Regulation)

Europex fully supports efforts to ensure trans-European energy infrastructure is fit-for purpose and consistent with the 2050 climate neutrality objective. The TEN-E Regulation and related CEF Energy funding has made important contributions towards improved connection levels of the Internal Energy Market, allowed energy to be traded across borders and increased security of supply. We believe the revised TEN-E Regulation should now reflect the needs of a rapidly evolving energy system, with a view to enabling the integration of higher shares of renewable energy, at a more decentralised level. Greater integration between the different energy sources and carriers will also need to be taken into account.
