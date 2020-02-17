Europex Position Paper - Net Zero At Least Cost

Click here to download a position paper from Europex on how energy and emissions markets are supporting decarbonisation efforts, published just now. Net zero at least cost: energy and emissions markets at the core of cost-efficient decarbonisation
You can also find it online at the following link: https://www.europex.org/position-papers/net-zero-at-least-cost/
Achieving a climate neutral economy by 2050 presents a significant challenge that will require fundamental changes across many sectors. Open, competitive, transparent and liquid power, gas and emissions markets are among the core tools necessary to reach the EU’s 2050 net zero target cost-efficiently.
Europeax highlights the following aspects:
- An efficient EU Internal Energy Market to facilitate the transition to a climate-neutral energy sector
- A robust market design to support smart sector integration
- A strong EU ETS as part of a move to global carbon pricing
- Extension of Guarantees of Origin (GOs) to reliably certify the origin of (renewable) energy
- A global role for European energy and emissions markets