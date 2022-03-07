Europex Excludes The Saint Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX) From Its Membership

Europex and its members are deeply concerned and saddened by the situation in Ukraine and strongly condemn the Russian-led invasion and ongoing aggression. In response to the Russian government’s actions against Ukraine, the General Assembly of Europex has decided to exclude the Saint Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX) from the Association, effectively terminating their associate membership as of today.
Christian Baer, Secretary General of Europex, commented: “Our thoughts are with those who fall victim to this war and in particular our Ukrainian colleagues from UEEX, the Ukrainian Energy Exchange, who are based in Kyiv and Poltava (Eastern Ukraine). One of the UEEX office buildings has already been shelled and most of the staff currently work from shelters and bunkers – yet they still manage to keep the trading platform operational. Above all, this is a human and humanitarian disaster.”