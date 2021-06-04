europetrading.org: BaFin ermittelt gegen die EuropeTrading bzw. TOROFLEX LTD

Die BaFin stellt gemäß § 37 Absatz 4 Kreditwesengesetz (KWG) klar, dass die TOROFLEX LTD keine Erlaubnis zum Betreiben von Bankgeschäften oder Erbringen von Finanzdienstleistungen besitzt. Das Unternehmen unterliegt nicht der Aufsicht der BaFin.
On its website europetrading.org, TOROFLEX LTD falsely claims to be registered with the Cypriot supervisory authority CySec to give the appearance that it is supervised by CySec. The information provided on the website also gives reasonable grounds to suspect that the company is conducting banking business/providing financial services in the Federal Republic of Germany without authorisation.
Under the KWG, authorisation is required in order to conduct banking business or provide financial services in Germany. Some companies do so without the necessary authorisation, however. Information on whether a certain company has been authorised by BaFin can be found in BaFin’s database of companies.
BaFin, the German Federal Criminal Police Office (Bundeskriminalamt) and the German state criminal police offices (Landeskriminalämter) recommend that anyone seeking to invest money online should exercise the utmost caution and do the necessary research beforehand in order to avoid becoming the victim of fraud.