Europe’s Primary Issuance Market Firing On All Cylinders - Comment By Liquidnet

Date 08/11/2023

Commenting on Europe’s primary issuance market and the trading behaviour shift caused by electronification, David Everson, Head of Trading, Fixed Income EMEA at Liquidnet, said:  “After a quieter month in October, Europe’s primary issuance market started firing on all cylinders yesterday as we recorded our second busiest new issue trading day of the year here at Liquidnet. We expect this trend to continue throughout November as the market adjusts to the new reality of higher rates for longer and as firms push to issue before the end of the year.

 

"We are also seeing a notable shift in trading behaviour, as firms become accustomed to trading new issues electronically – we are seeing average ticket sizes grow steadily as desks become increasingly comfortable with trading larger more complex orders electronically

