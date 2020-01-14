Europe's First ETF Focusing On The Medical Cannabis Industry Listed On Xetra - Purpose Investment’s First ETF To Be Listed Via HANetf White Label Platform

Since Tuesday a new Exchange Traded Fund of Purpose Investments is tradable on Xetra and Börse Frankfurt via the white label platform of HANetf.
The Medical Cannabis and Wellness UCITS ETF is the first ETF in Europe to offer investors access to the performance of companies primarily active in the medical cannabis, hemp and cannabidiol (CBD) industry. The benchmark index currently comprises 13 companies active in the production of medical cannabis and related products and services. Medical cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD) products are used to treat diseases such as cancer, epilepsy and chronic pain.
It is an index weighted according to market capitalisation, with a maximum of 10 per cent of a company's share in the quarterly rebalancing.
Name: HANetf The Medical Cannabis and Wellness UCITS ETF - Acc
Asset class: Equity ETF
ISIN: DE000A2PPQ08
Ongoing charges: 0.80 per cent
Distribution policy: Accumulating
Reference index: Medical Cannabis and Wellness Equity Index
The product offering in Deutsche Börse's XTF segment currently comprises a total of 1,507 ETFs. With this selection and an average monthly trading volume of around €11 billion, Xetra is the leading trading venue for ETFs in Europe.