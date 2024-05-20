European Sales Team Growth For Broadridge Investor Insights And ESG Solutions

Global Fintech leader, Broadridge Financial Solutions, has hired Simona Vitali, ex Europe Chief Operating Officer of Morrow Sodali to lead sales efforts for its new suite of international solutions for issuers.

“Simona’s 20-year proven track record in corporate governance focused on strengthening the relationships between institutional investors and listed companies will be invaluable,” said Maria Siano, General Manager, International Issuer Services, and Head of Strategy EMEA and APAC, Broadridge. “Recruiting a team of sales executives throughout Europe, Simona will play an important role in expanding Broadridge’s Investor Communication Solutions suite.”

Vitali’s appointment follows the recent launch of Broadridge Investor Insights, a smart analytics dashboard which provides actionable insights, enabling issuers to identify key investor profiles and predict voting behaviour. Issuers can make informed decisions and effectively engage with their target audience. The AI-powered platform is part of an expanded suite of solutions for issuers, including powerful ESG tools that provide consensus view of ESG ratings, benchmarking and advisory services to optimise ESG strategies.

Vitali commented: “At a time when companies are prioritising simplicity and effectiveness, I am excited to be joining the Broadridge team dedicated to delivering client-centric solutions that help issuers adapt to an evolving landscape.”

Joining the international issuer business will be Mariana González as Sales Director, International Issuer Services. González brings over fifteen years of experience working with a wide range of corporates, including within the corporate banking team of Royal Bank Scotland and multiple financing roles at IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG. Prior to Broadridge, González spent seven years at Morrow Sodali, providing strategic advice to corporate issuers on ESG topics under the stakeholder expectation prism. González will leverage her industry experience and issuer relationships to establish successful client-value propositions and drive growth across Broadridge’s expanded issuer services.