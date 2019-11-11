European Parliament Constitutional Affairs Committee - Brexit: Discussion On The State Of Play On Tuesday Afternoon

The Constitutional Affairs Committee will debate the state of play on Brexit with EP Brexit coordinator Guy Verhofstadt on Tuesday at around 15.00.
Parliament’s Brexit coordinator Guy Verhofstadt (Renew Europe, BE) and Antonio Tajani (EPP, IT), Committee Chair and member of the Parliament's Brexit Steering Group, will discuss the state of play on Brexit with Constitutional Affairs Committee MEPs.
This first debate on Brexit in the European Parliament following the recent “flextension” decision forms part of the thorough and exhaustive scrutiny process that the text of the EU-UK deal requires. MEPs are expected to also discuss the latest developments in this regard.
Background
On 29 October 2019, the European Council accepted the request of the UK Prime Minister to extend the Article 50(3) TEU period until 31 January 2020, with the option that this period could end earlier should the ratification and consent procedure be completed earlier in both the United Kingdom and the European Parliament.
When: Tuesday 12 November - Around 15.00 - meeting agenda
Where: European Parliament, Brussels, Altiero Spinelli building, room 3G-3
You can watch the debate live here