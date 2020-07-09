European Parliament Confirms François-Louis Michaud As New EBA Executive Director

After a plenary vote in the European Parliament on 8 July 2020, François-Louis Michaud was confirmed as the new Executive Director of the European Banking Authority (EBA). François-Louis Michaud, who will serve a five-year renewable term, was selected by the EBA Board of Supervisors from a shortlist of candidates compiled by the EBA Selection Committee.
Upon news of his confirmation by the European Parliament, Francois-Louis Michaud said:
I am honoured to have been confirmed by the European Parliament as the new Executive Director of the European Banking Authority, and I look forward to working with its Chairperson, its Board and its staff. I am fully committed to ensuring that the EBA fulfils its mandate and contributes to having a banking sector which adequately supports the European economy, especially at the current difficult juncture. I will dedicate all my efforts to make sure the EBA operates as a transparent and trusted, effective and efficient European Authority. One of my key priorities as Executive Director will be to ensure gender balance at all levels of the organisation.
Note to the editors
The Executive Director will be in charge of the day-to-day management and operations of the Authority. He will remain in office for a five-year term and may be re-elected only once.
François-Louis Michaud, who is currently Deputy Director General at the European Central Bank (ECB), in the directorate general responsible for the supervision of the largest European banks (DGMS1), will take up his duties as Executive Director of the in the coming weeks.